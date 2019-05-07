ADAMANT Messenger Price Hits $0.0287 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $2.33 million and $59,951.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00082824 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 101,518,064 coins and its circulating supply is 81,376,054 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

