Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s first-quarter 2019 revenues declined year over year due to lower segment operating income from Activision, Blizzard and King segments. Notably, decline in in-game revenues, higher costs and increase in investments hurt segmental operating income. Additionally, the lack of major releases hurt Blizzard’s revenues. Moreover, Activision expects expenses to rise going forward, owing to increase in the number of game releases. Shares underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, daily time spent/user with the company’s games increased year over year due to COD and Candy Crush franchises. Moreover, the second season of the Overwatch League, which began in the reported quarter, witnessed higher viewership levels. Also, strong performance of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, following its release in the reported quarter aided Activision Publishing results.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

ATVI stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

