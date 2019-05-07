Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XLRN. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of XLRN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.31. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 849.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $31,116.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

