Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,686.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 897,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 865,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

