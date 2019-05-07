Absolute Software (ALSWF) Releases Earnings Results

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $277.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

