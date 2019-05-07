Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,634,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 974,704.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,792,000 after buying an additional 604,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $10,978,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other Aaron’s news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $279,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,557.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $697,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,720 shares of company stock worth $8,732,952 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

