$651.02 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post sales of $651.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.50 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $619.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,625 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $12,824,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 101.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. 361,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

