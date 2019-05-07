6,472 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

BHF stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

