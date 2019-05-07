633 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,095,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 960,718 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,985,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 239,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 141,869 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $87.04.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
