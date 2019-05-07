5,729 Shares in Novartis AG (NVS) Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Novartis stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. 297,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,795. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/5729-shares-in-novartis-ag-nvs-purchased-by-private-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.