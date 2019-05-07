$481.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will post sales of $481.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.60 million. Ferroglobe reported sales of $560.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 6,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,732. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 392,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 202,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 647.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 174,471 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

