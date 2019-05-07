42,534 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 121,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,889. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

