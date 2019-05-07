2U (TWOU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $124.3-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.98 million.2U also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.34–0.31 EPS.

TWOU stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,423. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.64. 2U has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

