2U (TWOU) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.36–0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.3-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.84 million.2U also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.34–0.31 EPS.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. 562,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.64. 2U has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on 2U from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

