2U (TWOU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on 2U from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on 2U from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

2U stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 0.64. 2U has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in 2U by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

