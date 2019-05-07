2,894 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $117,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

