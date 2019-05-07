2,431,607 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,431,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

SCHA stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

