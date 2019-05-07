212 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,177.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,209. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $826.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,325.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

