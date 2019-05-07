19,331 Shares in Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Purchased by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $129.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $145.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,495,465.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “19,331 Shares in Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Purchased by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/19331-shares-in-allegiant-travel-algt-purchased-by-new-amsterdam-partners-llc-ny.html.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.