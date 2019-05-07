1,800 miners caught underground in South Africa now freed

South Africa’s department of mineral sources states all 1,800 miners who’d been caught underground have been discharged.

Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday said some railings which were being transported in Rustenberg dropped down the shaft that the miners use and came loose. It said that the miners were safe with no serious injuries.

After inspections and several hours, workers began to be drawn up. The firm had said if necessary, that an shaft would be used.

Its own concern has been voiced by Even the Associated of Mineworkers and Construction.