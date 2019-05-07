173,638 Shares in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,127,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,216,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,964,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carrie Ann Ask bought 13,500 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,328.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik bought 4,250 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TLRD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

