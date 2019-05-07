1,679 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.89.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,907 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,030.64 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $597.00 and a 12-month high of $1,074.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

