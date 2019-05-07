1,135 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 59.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LogMeIn by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 2,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGM stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/1135-shares-in-logmein-inc-logm-acquired-by-cullen-frost-bankers-inc.html.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.