1,032 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,583. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/1032-shares-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-purchased-by-bath-savings-trust-co.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.