$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,436,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 122.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,356,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.46%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

