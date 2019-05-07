$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Corp (AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.76. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $854,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 104.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 1,028,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

