$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid Inc (AGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,807. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,980,000 after acquiring an additional 103,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,572,000 after acquiring an additional 810,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

