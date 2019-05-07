-$0.34 EPS Expected for Zagg Inc (ZAGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Zagg posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zagg had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million.

ZAGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zagg by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,141 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,775,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 620,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zagg has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

