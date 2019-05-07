$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.35 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens acquired 11,535 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. 98,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,588. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

