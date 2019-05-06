Zynga (ZNGA) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $6.00 to $7.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 301.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $9,700,933.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,620,926 shares in the company, valued at $207,291,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $196,869.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock worth $16,878,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $9,023,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $19,741,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

