Zynex (ZYXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZYXI. ValuEngine raised Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 83,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $396,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,400 shares of company stock worth $923,243.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zynex as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

