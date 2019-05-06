ZIX (ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1,108.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 63,870.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

