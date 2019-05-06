ZIX (ZIXI) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ZIXI opened at $11.08 on Friday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1,108.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 63,870.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ZIX by 2,185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

