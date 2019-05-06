Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,802.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,095,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,092,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

NYSE EMR opened at $71.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

