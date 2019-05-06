Zephyr (ZEPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Zephyr has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zephyr has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zephyr token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zephyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00385057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00916760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00161089 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zephyr Profile

Zephyr launched on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark . Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html . Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc . The official website for Zephyr is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token

Zephyr Token Trading

Zephyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zephyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.