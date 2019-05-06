Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Masco by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 86,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573,503 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Masco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $40.44 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-masco-corp-mas.html.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.