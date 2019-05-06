Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

FCX stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

