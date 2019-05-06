Zebi Trading Up 9.5% This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $594,052.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, DDEX and Koinex. During the last week, Zebi has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00394124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00926758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00157381 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

