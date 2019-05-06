Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Position Cut by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,977 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $111,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 41,389.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,446.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,378,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,884 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,324,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Zayo Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. 966,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,224. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

