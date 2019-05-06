Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bank (MRBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Meridian Bank stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.04% of Meridian Bank worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

