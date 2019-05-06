Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barclays (BCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Barclays have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results benefited from a decline in expenses, partly offset by lower net operating income. The company's restructuring and business simplifying (including ring-fencing) efforts are expected to continue improving efficiency and support profitability. Further, it is expected to achieve the targeted profitability ratios, given the success of its cost-saving efforts. However, continuous pressure on revenue growth remains a major concern in the near term. Also, uncertainty related to Brexit makes us apprehensive. Additionally, legal provisions for past business misconducts are likely to hamper the company’s bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Separately, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Barclays had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $22,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Barclays by 9,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,282,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after buying an additional 5,227,689 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barclays by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 702,718 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Barclays by 886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 656,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 589,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

