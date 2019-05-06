Zacks Investment Research Lowers Q2 (QTWO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens downgraded Q2 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.54.

QTWO opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.03 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,251,325.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $394,846.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,755 shares of company stock worth $49,042,492. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,519,000 after buying an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after buying an additional 198,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.