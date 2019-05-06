Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ternium (TX) to Sell

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,346. Ternium has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.