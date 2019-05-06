Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colgate surpassed the industry year to date owing to a robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2019. This marked the company’s second straight quarter of sales beat and third positive earnings surprise of the last five quarters. Further, robust volumes and favorable pricing aided organic sales growth in the quarter. In 2019, the company expects benefits of pricing and productivity programs to considerably offset rise in raw material costs. Further, accelerated investments in brands, strong innovation, and expansion in new markets and channels, is likely to aid sales growth in 2019. However, the company is plagued with a soft margin trend and currency headwinds for a while now. Soft margins in first-quarter 2019 were due to increased raw material and packaging costs as well as higher SG&A expenses, which should continue throughout 2019. Further, adverse currency is likely to mar earnings and sales in 2019.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

CL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.30. 65,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,876. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $6,063,993.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,149 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,908. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,314,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,879,000 after acquiring an additional 941,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

