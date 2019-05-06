Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 230 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

DLHC stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.68. DLH has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $52,201.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,843 shares of company stock worth $1,411,702 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 151,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in DLH by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in DLH by 160.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

