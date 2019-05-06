Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $180.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

DDD opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,428,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,858 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,464 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 69,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.