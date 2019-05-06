Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,722. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a PE ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 21,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $322,024.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $127,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 967,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

