XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.