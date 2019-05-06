World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 10.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $517,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 529,456.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,011,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,262 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,712,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,943,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.02. 17,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.24 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $261,000,579.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

