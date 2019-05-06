World Asset Management Inc Purchases 494 Shares of CDW (CDW)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,377,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $1,752,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,815,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,140. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $111.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

